Missing Gold Jewellery Sparks Investigation at Delhi Bank

Gold jewellery reportedly vanished from a bank locker at Punjab National Bank in Delhi's Kirti Nagar. The locker, jointly held by a complainant and her mother-in-law, was allegedly emptied despite adherence to standard procedures. Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage and bank records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a perplexing incident at a Punjab National Bank branch in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar, gold jewellery was reportedly discovered missing from a bank locker. The police have initiated a probe into the matter following the filing of a case by the locker's joint holder.

According to a statement from the Delhi Police, the complainant, accompanied by her mother-in-law, accessed the locker under standard operating procedures with bank officials present. However, upon opening, the jewellery was allegedly found missing. The matter was promptly reported to the bank and police by the concerned parties, raising suspicions of theft.

The incident, which has left many locker holders anxious, prompted several to verify their valuables. Despite the absence of forced entry signs and tampering, police have called in a crime team to examine the scene and are actively reviewing CCTV footage and records as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

