Amit Shah Unveils ₹368-Crore Special Cell HQ, Launches Safe City Push at Delhi Police Raising Day

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today addressed the 79th Raising Day ceremony of the Delhi Police as Chief Guest in the national capital, reaffirming the force’s central role in safeguarding India’s democratic heartbeat and announcing a series of major security and infrastructure initiatives.

Delhi Police Commissioner Shri Satish Golchha and several senior dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

“From its establishment till today, the Delhi Police has never left any stone unturned in fulfilling its commitment to peace, service, and justice,” Shri Shah said.

Calling Delhi the “heartbeat and centre of the nation’s democracy and identity,” the Home Minister stressed that as the national capital — host to major national and international events and home to the President and Prime Minister — Delhi’s security must meet the highest global standards.

₹368-Crore Integrated Special Cell Headquarters to Tackle Terrorism and Narcotics

A major announcement at the event was the e-foundation stone laying of the Delhi Police Special Cell’s integrated headquarters, to be built at a cost of approximately ₹368 crore.

Shri Shah described it as the country’s most modern centre for tackling:

terrorism

narcotics syndicates

fake Indian currency networks

organised crime

complex cybercrimes

The new facility will include:

state-of-the-art indoor firing range

war room

cyber lab

training hall

advanced operational infrastructure

He said the headquarters will serve as a model for Special Cell units across India.

10 New Delhi Police Projects Launched; Safe City Phase-I Inaugurated

The Home Minister also laid foundation stones for 10 new Delhi Police projects and inaugurated the first phase of the Safe City Project, built at a cost of around ₹857 crore.

Under Phase-I, the modern Integrated Command, Control, Communication and Computer Centre (C4I) has been dedicated to the people of Delhi.

Key surveillance upgrades include:

Plan to connect Delhi with 10,000 cameras

2,100 cameras already live

Integration of over 15,000 existing cameras completed

Shri Shah said the Safe City Project will significantly strengthen Delhi’s security architecture in the coming years.

New Criminal Laws to Deliver Justice Within Three Years

Highlighting reforms in India’s justice system, Shri Shah said the three new Nyaya Sanhita laws mark a historic shift away from colonial-era legislation enacted 150 years ago.

He asserted that once fully implemented, the new legal framework will ensure that:

any FIR filed anywhere in India will reach a final decision up to the Supreme Court within three years

Major provisions include:

separate chapter for crimes against women and children

legal backing for e-FIR and Zero FIR

mandatory forensic visits for crimes punishable above 7 years

terrorism formally defined in law

provision for trial in absentia for fugitives

attachment of properties of declared offenders abroad

expanded recognition of electronic and digital records

community service introduced as punishment for minor offences

The Home Minister said these reforms will reduce delays and improve conviction rates, citing unprecedented rises in states such as Assam, Haryana and Gujarat.

“Golden Period” for Internal Security: Shah

Shri Shah described the period from 2014 to 2026 as a “golden era” in India’s internal security under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He said three long-standing challenges — Jammu & Kashmir, Left-wing extremism, and unrest in the Northeast — have seen significant progress.

On Naxalism, he made a strong commitment:

“We will certainly succeed in making the entire country free from Naxal violence by March 31, 2026.”

He also noted that in the Northeast:

over 10,000 youths have laid down arms

more than 12 peace agreements have been signed

Nationwide CCTV Network and Border Modernisation Ahead

Looking forward, Shri Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs will build a nationwide CCTV-based security network and focus on:

modernising land border security

eliminating infiltration

full implementation of the new Nyaya Sanhita laws

The announcements at Delhi Police Raising Day underline the government’s emphasis on combining technology-driven policing, legal reform and infrastructure modernisation to strengthen India’s internal security framework.