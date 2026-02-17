Communal Clash Acquittal: 17 Freed in Bemetara Murder Case

A court in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district has acquitted 17 individuals previously accused of murder in connection with communal violence in April 2023.

The acquittal, announced by Additional Sessions Judge Sakshee Dixit, concluded after testimonies from 64 witnesses were examined. This decision has sparked renewed debate over communal tensions in the region.

The violence erupted in Biranpur village after an alleged altercation between schoolchildren of different communities, leading to the murder of a young man and subsequent political fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)