Communal Clash Acquittal: 17 Freed in Bemetara Murder Case
Seventeen individuals accused of murdering a man and his son during communal clashes in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh, have been acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Sakshee Dixit after reviewing testimony from 64 witnesses, prompting discussions on communal tensions and political repercussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bemetara | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A court in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district has acquitted 17 individuals previously accused of murder in connection with communal violence in April 2023.
The acquittal, announced by Additional Sessions Judge Sakshee Dixit, concluded after testimonies from 64 witnesses were examined. This decision has sparked renewed debate over communal tensions in the region.
The violence erupted in Biranpur village after an alleged altercation between schoolchildren of different communities, leading to the murder of a young man and subsequent political fallout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Verdict in Telugu Actress Prathyusha's Tragic Case
Imprisoned for Murder, Free but Still Fighting Deportation: The Case of Subramanyam Vedam
Ranpariya Challenges Extradition in UK Court Over Murder Conspiracy Charges
Twists in the Case: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Mahadev Munde's Murder
Supreme Court Overturns Conviction Due to Faulty Investigation in Chhattisgarh Child Murder Case