Left Menu

Provenance AI Appoints New CEO Amid Global Misinformation Challenge

Provenance AI names Mohith Agadi as CEO amid rising global concerns over AI-driven misinformation. With an achieved valuation of USD 7 million, the platform is set to scale its capabilities. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Provenance AI aims to advocate for responsible AI adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delaware | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:33 IST
Provenance AI Appoints New CEO Amid Global Misinformation Challenge
  • Country:
  • United States

Provenance AI has appointed its founder, Mohith Agadi, as the new Chief Executive Officer, following a significant USD 7 million valuation milestone. This move comes as global apprehensions over AI-driven misinformation continue to escalate.

The organization's efforts will be showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where it plans to push for responsible AI use. Provenance AI focuses on combatting misinformation by tracing the origin and verifying information using real-time AI and blockchain technology.

This development coincides with the World Economic Forum's warning about AI-generated misinformation as a major short-term global risk, with an estimated USD 30 billion industry spending projected to address misinformation challenges by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India
2
Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

 India
3
India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

 India
4
Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026