Provenance AI Appoints New CEO Amid Global Misinformation Challenge

Provenance AI has appointed its founder, Mohith Agadi, as the new Chief Executive Officer, following a significant USD 7 million valuation milestone. This move comes as global apprehensions over AI-driven misinformation continue to escalate.

The organization's efforts will be showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where it plans to push for responsible AI use. Provenance AI focuses on combatting misinformation by tracing the origin and verifying information using real-time AI and blockchain technology.

This development coincides with the World Economic Forum's warning about AI-generated misinformation as a major short-term global risk, with an estimated USD 30 billion industry spending projected to address misinformation challenges by 2028.

