Turning Tide in Somalia’s Battle Against Al-Shabab

Recent US-backed airstrikes and expanded ground operations have altered the fight against the militant group al-Shabab in Somalia. The Somali government highlights territorial gains and the targeting of al-Shabab’s leaders and bomb networks as pivotal successes, amidst the drawdown of African Union peacekeepers and Somalia assuming greater security control.

The momentum in Somalia's enduring war against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab has shifted, according to the government. US-supported airstrikes and broader ground operations have been central to newfound success, allowing Somali forces to reclaim strategic territories and target al-Shabab's leadership and bomb-making networks.

This strategic shift comes at a crucial juncture, as African Union peacekeepers are gradually withdrawing, empowering Somalia to take greater control of its security landscape against the insurgent force that rose to prominence nearly two decades ago.

Key successes include retaking areas in Lower Shabelle, Hiiraan, and Middle Shabelle regions, where joint operations have reportedly killed dozens of militants. The presence of sophisticated US drone and airstrike capabilities has provided crucial support, enabling ground forces to secure contested regions, thereby reshaping the battlefield dynamics.

