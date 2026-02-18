Switzerland and India Collaborate to Democratize AI at Summit

In a significant endorsement, Swiss President Guy Parmelin voiced strong support for India's efforts to democratize artificial intelligence during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Emphasizing this initiative, Parmelin highlighted the importance of international cooperation to harness digital technologies while protecting data sovereignty.

Addressing potential challenges, particularly for developing countries, Parmelin warned of AI's capacity to reduce production costs, leading to competitive pressures. He called for clear trade policies and guidelines to mitigate these impacts, stressing an adaptive regulatory environment.

Switzerland, committed to building a comprehensive governance framework for AI, is set to contribute to technical standards and legal instruments globally. Parmelin underscored the country's readiness to foster equitable conditions and international data flow, essential for AI's potential to be realized globally.

