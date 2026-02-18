Left Menu

Switzerland and India Collaborate to Democratize AI at Summit

Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed Switzerland's full support for India's AI democratization efforts at the AI Impact Summit. He emphasized the need for international cooperation on data flow, governance, and the socio-economic impact of AI. Switzerland may host the next summit edition, fostering global AI collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:07 IST
Switzerland and India Collaborate to Democratize AI at Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant endorsement, Swiss President Guy Parmelin voiced strong support for India's efforts to democratize artificial intelligence during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Emphasizing this initiative, Parmelin highlighted the importance of international cooperation to harness digital technologies while protecting data sovereignty.

Addressing potential challenges, particularly for developing countries, Parmelin warned of AI's capacity to reduce production costs, leading to competitive pressures. He called for clear trade policies and guidelines to mitigate these impacts, stressing an adaptive regulatory environment.

Switzerland, committed to building a comprehensive governance framework for AI, is set to contribute to technical standards and legal instruments globally. Parmelin underscored the country's readiness to foster equitable conditions and international data flow, essential for AI's potential to be realized globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sukhbir Badal Vows to Reclaim Punjab's Waters and Revive Welfare Schemes

Sukhbir Badal Vows to Reclaim Punjab's Waters and Revive Welfare Schemes

 India
2
Tragic Collision on KMP Expressway Claims Lives of Polish Tourist and Taxi Driver

Tragic Collision on KMP Expressway Claims Lives of Polish Tourist and Taxi D...

 India
3
DDA's New Housing Scheme Relieves Buyers with Inclusive Parking Cost

DDA's New Housing Scheme Relieves Buyers with Inclusive Parking Cost

 India
4
Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026

Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026