BJP Alleges Congress Land Grab, Corruption in Karnataka

The BJP accused the Congress in Karnataka of land grab and corruption, alleging that the Siddaramaiah government's allocation of state sites worth Rs 50 crore to the Congress Bhavan Trust for Rs 2 crore is an exemplification of nepotism aimed at pleasing the Gandhi family amidst internal power struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:06 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the Congress in Karnataka of engaging in 'land grab and corruption.' The allegations arose from media reports claiming the Siddaramaiah government allocated government sites valued at Rs 50 crore to the Congress party for a mere Rs 2 crore.

At a press conference at the BJP headquarters, spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia emphasized that sites meant for civic amenities were redirected to the Congress Bhavan Trust for constructing offices across the state. Bhatia alleged that this move aims to please the Gandhi family amidst a power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Bhatia further connected these allegations to previous accusations against the Gandhi family, referencing the National Herald case. Highlighting internal conflicts within the Congress, he questioned the legitimacy of transferring public land to party property while the people of Karnataka suffer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

