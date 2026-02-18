Cricket Legends Unite for Imran Khan's Health and Dignity

In a unified stand, former cricket captains have expressed their worries about the health of Imran Khan, urging the Pakistan government to ensure dignified treatment for the eminent cricketer-turned-politician. Among these voices is former Indian cricketer and Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin.

Azharuddin's heartfelt plea, shared on social media, emphasizes their shared sporting background and advocates for respectful treatment. The appeal follows concerning reports of Khan's declining health, including significant vision loss.

A letter signed by 14 former international cricket captains has pressed for immediate medical care and humane detention conditions for Khan, who has been imprisoned since 2023. Signatories include Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Steve Waugh, underscoring the global cricket community's concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)