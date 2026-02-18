India–UK Offshore Wind Taskforce Launched to Accelerate Clean Energy Transition Under Vision 2035

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi today addressed the launch of the India–UK Offshore Wind Taskforce, alongside the Rt Hon Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Mr. David Lammy and the British High Commissioner to India Ms. Lindy Cameron.

The Taskforce marks a major milestone in the India–UK clean energy partnership, aimed at unlocking offshore wind potential as a strategic pillar of energy security, industrial growth, and climate leadership.

“A Trustforce for Real Execution,” Says Joshi

Calling the initiative a “Trustforce,” Shri Joshi said the platform reflects the confidence that India and the UK can work together to solve real-world execution challenges in offshore wind deployment.

He urged the Taskforce to deliver:

Time-bound workstreams

Measurable milestones

Visible on-ground progress

The Minister stressed that global lessons must be converted into solutions tailored specifically to Indian conditions.

A Working Mechanism, Not a Symbolic Platform

Shri Joshi described the Taskforce as a practical mechanism rather than a symbolic forum. Constituted under Vision 2035 and the Fourth India–UK Energy Dialogue, it will provide strategic leadership and coordination for building India’s offshore wind ecosystem.

He noted that:

The UK brings global expertise in scaling offshore wind and mature supply chains

India brings unmatched scale, long-term demand, and a rapidly expanding clean energy market

Three Pillars of India–UK Offshore Wind Cooperation

The Minister outlined three core areas of collaboration:

1. Ecosystem Planning and Market Design

Including refined seabed leasing frameworks and credible revenue-certainty mechanisms to attract investment.

2. Infrastructure and Supply Chains

Focusing on port modernisation, local manufacturing, and specialised offshore vessels to support deployment.

3. Financing and Risk Mitigation

Through blended finance structures, clear risk allocation, and mobilisation of long-term institutional capital.

Offshore Wind’s Strategic Role in India’s Energy Transition

Shri Joshi emphasised that India’s next phase of transition must strengthen:

Grid stability

Reliability

Industrial depth

Energy security

Offshore wind, he said, will play a crucial role in meeting these priorities.

Promising offshore wind zones have already been identified off the coasts of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, supported by surveys and studies conducted by the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE).

₹7,453 Crore VGF Scheme to Support Early Projects

To enable initial offshore wind deployment, the Government has introduced a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme with an outlay of ₹7,453 crore (approximately £710 million).

The Minister noted that offshore wind is among the most complex segments of the global transition, requiring:

Specialised port infrastructure

Marine logistics systems

Robust seabed leasing frameworks

Bankable commercial structures

Clear risk-sharing mechanisms

Offshore Wind and Green Hydrogen: A Powerful Synergy

Shri Joshi highlighted offshore wind’s alignment with India’s green hydrogen ambitions.

India is leading the Hydrogen Breakthrough Goal under the international Breakthrough Agenda and has achieved globally competitive benchmarks under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Key achievements include:

Green hydrogen prices falling to a record low of ₹279/kg (~£2.65/kg)

Green ammonia prices reaching ₹49.75/kg (~£0.47/kg)

Offshore wind can provide high-quality renewable power to coastal industrial clusters and emerging green hydrogen hubs, strengthening industrial competitiveness and energy security.

India’s Clean Energy Scale: Rapid Growth in Renewables

The Minister underlined India’s momentum in renewable energy deployment, stating that India’s installed non-fossil fuel capacity has crossed 272 GW, including:

141 GW+ solar capacity

55 GW wind capacity

In the current financial year alone, India has added:

35 GW+ solar capacity

4.61 GW wind capacity

Offshore Wind as a Flagship of India–UK Vision 2035

Concluding his address, Shri Joshi said that with clarity of purpose and shared commitment, offshore wind can emerge as a strong pillar of India’s clean, reliable, and self-reliant energy future—while also becoming a flagship of India–UK cooperation under Vision 2035.