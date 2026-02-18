India Powers Through to Super Eights with Stellar Batting and Strategic Captaincy

In a commendable display of cricketing prowess, India captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed satisfaction with his team's performance as they progressed to the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup by clinching a solid win against the Netherlands.

Despite early challenges, India's Shivam Dube delivered a pivotal 31-ball 66, propelling the team to 193 for six. This set the stage for India's fourth consecutive victory, leaving them at the top of Group A.

Yadav highlighted the significance of contributions from every player, while Dube reflected on adapting his aggressive style to the match conditions, ensuring strategic success for the team.

