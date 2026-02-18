Left Menu

India Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling T20 World Cup Match

India secured a 17-run victory against the Netherlands in their final T20 World Cup Group A match in Ahmedabad. Shivam Dube's impactful innings and Varun Chakravarthy's bowling uprooted the Dutch chase, ensuring India's perfect record as they enter the Super Eight stage.

In an exhilarating encounter in Ahmedabad, India defeated the Netherlands by 17 runs in their final T20 World Cup Group A match on Wednesday. The Indian team, co-hosts and defending champions, maintained an unbeaten streak heading into the Super Eight stage.

After choosing to bat first, India posted a formidable total of 193-6, bolstered by Shivam Dube's aggressive 66 off 31 balls. Despite early setbacks, including the dismissals of key players like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, Dube's and Hardik Pandya's contributions steered India to a competitive score.

The Netherlands' response struggled against disciplined Indian bowling, managing just 176-7. Varun Chakravarthy emerged as a key player, taking three wickets for a mere 14 runs, effectively stifling the Dutch effort as they exited the tournament with limited success.

