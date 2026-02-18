Historic Temple-Mosque Dispute Reaches Indore High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, headquartered in Jabalpur, has directed its Indore bench to preside over multiple petitions involving the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque dispute. A division bench involving Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf highlighted that the complex, situated in Dhar district, legally falls under the Indore bench's jurisdiction.

Both Hindu and Muslim communities claim the 11th-century site, which operates under an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order allowing Hindus to pray on Tuesdays and Muslims on Fridays. The court reiterated this arrangement while advising that all parties involved should continue following these guidelines during proceedings.

The judicial shift aims to simplify logistics, ensuring that petitions are heard expediently. This follows a previous Supreme Court directive demanding transparency in presenting a sealed scientific survey of the site by the ASI. The division will look to uphold status quo measures until a conclusive verdict is reached.

