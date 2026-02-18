Zimbabwe Commissions 1,960 Farm Machines for Climate-Smart Drylands

The Government of Zimbabwe has commissioned a new tranche of small-scale agricultural equipment to accelerate climate-smart agriculture and sustainable land management in the country’s dryland regions under the Drylands Sustainable Landscapes Impact Programme (DSL-IP).

Funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF-7) and supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the initiative aims to strengthen rural livelihoods while restoring degraded ecosystems.

The commissioning ceremony, held at the Community Technology Development Organisation (CTDO) in Harare, was officiated by the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Hon. Dr. Evelyn Ndhlovu, alongside senior government officials, FAO representatives and development partners.

Strategic Shift Toward Climate-Smart Mechanisation

Hon. Ndhlovu described the equipment rollout as a major milestone in transforming agriculture in Zimbabwe’s most climate-vulnerable dryland areas.

“Today’s commissioning represents a strategic shift from environmentally destructive coping practices towards productive, climate-smart and land-positive livelihoods,” she said.

She emphasized that mechanisation is not solely about increasing output but about enabling sustainable land management, reducing labour burdens—particularly for women and youth—and strengthening resilience in fragile ecosystems.

Part of a Global Drylands Programme

The DSL-IP is implemented by the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife through the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), with FAO serving as the GEF-accredited entity. Key partners include CTDO, World Vision, the Forestry Commission and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

Zimbabwe’s programme forms part of a broader FAO-led global initiative operating in 11 countries across Southern Africa, West Africa and Asia, supporting Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) targets under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

FAO Forestry Officer and DSL-IP Lead Technical Officer Rene Czudek noted that earlier distributions in 2025 significantly improved farm efficiency and encouraged the uptake of sustainable practices beyond project-supported Farmer Field Schools.

1,960 Units Procured to Date

The latest commissioning adds 1,050 new pieces of equipment, bringing the total procured under the project to 1,960 units.

The equipment package includes:

Two-wheel tractors

Double-furrow ploughs

Planters and trailers

Multi-crop threshers

Earth augers

Post-harvest processing machinery

These technologies are supporting 600 Farmer Field Schools across the Save and Runde catchments, benefiting 15,000 direct farmers, at least 52% of whom are women.

The mechanisation drive improves land preparation, planting precision and post-harvest handling, while reducing pressure on forests, rangelands and riverbanks.

Boosting Productivity While Protecting Ecosystems

In remarks delivered on his behalf, Permanent Secretary Obert Jiri from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development said smallholder mechanisation is central to Zimbabwe’s agricultural modernisation agenda.

“By increasing output on existing arable land, mechanisation limits expansion into forests and fragile ecosystems, directly contributing to Zimbabwe’s land degradation neutrality commitments,” he noted.

Delivering on National and Global Climate Goals

The DSL-IP aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) priorities on food security, climate resilience and rural transformation. It also complements the Pfumvudza/Intwasa climate-smart agriculture programme and national mechanisation initiatives.

Across the Save and Runde landscapes, the project is expected to:

Restore 2,150 hectares of degraded land

Improve management of 172,540 hectares under sustainable land and forest practices

Mitigate 1.26 million tonnes of CO₂-equivalent emissions

Strengthen climate resilience in 44 wards across eight districts

Ensuring Long-Term Sustainability

As the project approaches completion, stakeholders stressed the need for strong governance, maintenance systems and equitable access to ensure lasting impact.

“Every piece of equipment commissioned today must translate into improved productivity, restored landscapes and dignified livelihoods,” said Andrew Mushita, CTDO Director.

The commissioning signals Zimbabwe’s continued commitment to balancing agricultural productivity with ecosystem restoration—positioning mechanisation as a catalyst for both climate resilience and inclusive rural development.