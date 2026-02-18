Left Menu

Notorious Sharpshooter's Arrest: Unveiling the Crimes of Bobby Kabootar

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Mahfooz Ali, known as Bobby Kabootar, a notorious sharpshooter wanted in several murder cases, including the killings of brothers in Delhi and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. His connection to gang activities and firearms sourcing is under investigation.

New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:31 IST
Notorious Sharpshooter's Arrest: Unveiling the Crimes of Bobby Kabootar
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended Mahfooz Ali, also known as Bobby Kabootar, a reputed sharpshooter linked to multiple murders, including the high-profile killing of two brothers in northeast Delhi last year.

Kabootar, caught with three accomplices near Mahipalpur, is also suspected of involvement in the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala. The police are examining his role in sourcing weapons used in these crimes.

The arrest ends a decade-long manhunt, with Kabootar being a key figure in gang-related violence, allegedly associated with the notorious Hashim Baba gang and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Authorities are now scrutinizing the backgrounds of others caught with him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

