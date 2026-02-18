Notorious Sharpshooter's Arrest: Unveiling the Crimes of Bobby Kabootar

The Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended Mahfooz Ali, also known as Bobby Kabootar, a reputed sharpshooter linked to multiple murders, including the high-profile killing of two brothers in northeast Delhi last year.

Kabootar, caught with three accomplices near Mahipalpur, is also suspected of involvement in the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala. The police are examining his role in sourcing weapons used in these crimes.

The arrest ends a decade-long manhunt, with Kabootar being a key figure in gang-related violence, allegedly associated with the notorious Hashim Baba gang and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Authorities are now scrutinizing the backgrounds of others caught with him.

(With inputs from agencies.)