Sarvam Unveils India's First Smart Eyewear Revolution

Sarvam plans to launch India's first smart eyewear by May 2026. Announced at the India AI Impact Summit, the eyewear is set to revolutionize AI applications and is part of collaborations with HMD and Qualcomm. Sarvam also partners with Bosch to integrate AI into automotive technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an exciting development, Sarvam, a leading AI model developer, has unveiled plans to launch India's first indigenously made smart eyewear by May 2026.

Addressing attendees at the India AI Impact Summit, Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar excitedly announced a collaboration with HMD to boost AI technology in feature phones.

These advancements will uniquely allow developers to create diverse applications atop the soon-to-release Sarvam Kaze eyewear. Sarvam is also partnering with Qualcomm and Bosch to expand AI technology to car panels, smartphones, PCs, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

