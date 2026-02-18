Sarvam Unveils India's First Smart Eyewear Revolution

In an exciting development, Sarvam, a leading AI model developer, has unveiled plans to launch India's first indigenously made smart eyewear by May 2026.

Addressing attendees at the India AI Impact Summit, Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar excitedly announced a collaboration with HMD to boost AI technology in feature phones.

These advancements will uniquely allow developers to create diverse applications atop the soon-to-release Sarvam Kaze eyewear. Sarvam is also partnering with Qualcomm and Bosch to expand AI technology to car panels, smartphones, PCs, and more.

