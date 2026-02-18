EU Launches First European Legal Gateway Office in India

The European Union unveiled its inaugural European Legal Gateway Office in India on Wednesday, designed as a central hub for Indian students and professionals aiming for opportunities in EU member states. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the move as a testament to the evolving India-EU partnership.

Strategically located as the first of its kind in a partner nation, the office endeavors to support Indian talent in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector by providing comprehensive information on mobility pathways and skill requirements across the EU. This initiative signifies a broad effort to cultivate legal, transparent migration and strengthen international collaboration.

At the launch event, which was attended by Jaishankar and Henna Virkkunen, the European Commission's executive VP, the office's broader impact on global talent flows and the digital workforce was emphasized. Virkkunen underscored India's pivotal role in supplying digital skills to the EU, promoting a structured and beneficial exchange of expertise.

