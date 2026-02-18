Parliamentary Committee Demands Action Over MTAC Staff Left Out in Merger

The Committee on Education and Sports has directed the Ministry of Education and Sports to urgently address the concerns of more than 60 former staff members of the defunct Management Training and Advisory Centre (MTAC) who were reportedly left out during its transition to Nakawa Vocational Training College.

MTAC was repealed under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Act, 2025, with its functions, assets, liabilities, students, and staff legally transferred to Nakawa Vocational Training College as part of sector reforms.

Law Mandated Full Transition of Staff

Under the TVET Act, 2025, the merger required a seamless transfer of MTAC’s operational framework—including human resources—to Nakawa Vocational Training College. However, lawmakers revealed that dozens of employees were not absorbed into the new institutional structure.

While meeting ministry officials led by Minister of State for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang, the Committee Chairperson, Hon. James Kubeketerya, questioned the failure to fully integrate staff during the merger.

“MTAC had staff and when the merger occurred, either these people were not absorbed. Why not just get a definite position on that?” Kubeketerya asked.

MPs Demand Urgent Resolution

Legislators tasked the Ministry with urgently handling the grievances of the affected workers, citing complaints that some employees were excluded from the transition process without clear justification.

The issue has raised broader concerns about compliance with statutory transition provisions under the TVET Act, 2025, and oversight within the education sector.

Ministry: MTAC Ceased to Exist After Merger

Loy Muhwezi, Commissioner for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, told the Committee that following approval of the merger, MTAC ceased to exist as a legal entity and that only Nakawa Vocational Training College is currently recognized within the Ministry’s structure.

She added that the process of finalising the takeover remains ongoing.

However, her disclosure that some staff may have been recruited irregularly shortly before the merger triggered sharp criticism from Members of Parliament.

Allegations of Irregular Recruitment Spark Lawmakers’ Concern

Hon. Emmanuel Ongiertho (Jonam County) faulted the Ministry for what he described as weak supervision, questioning how alleged irregular recruitment could occur without the Ministry’s knowledge.

“How can an institution recruit staff irregularly without the oversight of the parent ministry?” he asked.

Hon. Silas Aogon (Independent, Kumi Municipality) called for formal investigations into both:

Staff allegedly recruited irregularly before the merger

Ministry officials who may have failed to exercise proper oversight

The Committee signaled that accountability must extend beyond institutional restructuring to include administrative lapses, if confirmed.

Ministry Requests More Time for Comprehensive Report

Muhwezi requested additional time to prepare a detailed report on the MTAC transition process.

Hon. Nathan Itungo (Kashari South) sought clarification on the status and timeline of the ongoing transition, pressing the Ministry to provide clear benchmarks for completion.

Minister Calls for Formal Submission of Complaints

Minister of State for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang, urged affected former staff to formally submit documentation of their grievances to enable government review.

“I also want to really ask you to help me with the information regarding that person because I have just been asking the Permanent Secretary whether she has received any of these complaints from their grid and it seems the answer is negative,” Ogwang said.

Broader Implications for TVET Reforms

The controversy comes at a critical time as Uganda implements sweeping reforms under the TVET Act, 2025 aimed at streamlining vocational education and improving institutional efficiency.

Lawmakers indicated that the handling of MTAC’s transition could set a precedent for how future institutional mergers are managed—particularly regarding staff welfare, transparency, and accountability.

The Committee is expected to follow up once the Ministry tables its comprehensive report.