India and Estonia Forge Ahead: Strengthening Ties and Technological Cooperation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Estonian President Alar Karis met to discuss enhancing the India-EU economic partnership. The leaders emphasized collaboration in technology, energy, and education. They welcomed the EU-India FTA and explored further cooperation in clean energy and AI, while celebrating growing cultural ties and talent mobility.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a significant dialogue with Estonian President Alar Karis, focusing on boosting the India-EU economic partnership with an eye toward technology, energy management, and skilling.
During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, the leaders emphasized the historic nature of the newly inked free trade agreement and its impact on enhancing Indo-European relations. The discussion highlighted the potential for collaboration in futuristic technologies, particularly in sectors like IT, digitalization, and artificial intelligence.
The leaders also celebrated the increasing cultural connections and exchanges between the two nations. With an eye toward the future, both leaders reiterated their commitment to international peace and stability, while exploring avenues for furthering talent mobility and tourism between India and Estonia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
