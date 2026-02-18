Left Menu

Mystery of Student Self-Harm Unfolds in Dhamtari District

In Dhamtari district, 35 students from a government school were found with self-inflicted cut marks on their wrists. An investigation revealed potentially imitative behavior. The wounds have healed, but parents and school authorities are urged to closely monitor the children. Medical checks and counseling sessions have been conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhamtari | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:04 IST
Mystery of Student Self-Harm Unfolds in Dhamtari District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming discovery unfolded in a Dhamtari district village, where 35 students from a government secondary school were found with self-inflicted cut marks. The revelation has sparked a thorough investigation to determine the cause behind this unsettling trend.

Kurud Tehsildar Suraj Banchhor revealed that parents first noticed the marks on the students' wrists on February 13. Promptly, they alerted the school authorities, who then informed the district administration. A team, including revenue and education officials along with doctors, arrived at the Dahadaha village school to assess the situation.

According to preliminary findings, the students may have engaged in this behavior after observing one another a month prior. While the wounds have healed, the scars remain, with all students reported to be in stable condition. Kurud Block Education Officer Chandra Kumar Sahu confirmed that medical examinations and counseling sessions for students, parents, and teachers were held on February 16. Officials continue to urge a closer vigilance on the students as investigations proceed to uncover the exact cause of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

 India
2
India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI Governance Model

India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI ...

 India
3
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
4
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026