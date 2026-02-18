Mystery of Student Self-Harm Unfolds in Dhamtari District

An alarming discovery unfolded in a Dhamtari district village, where 35 students from a government secondary school were found with self-inflicted cut marks. The revelation has sparked a thorough investigation to determine the cause behind this unsettling trend.

Kurud Tehsildar Suraj Banchhor revealed that parents first noticed the marks on the students' wrists on February 13. Promptly, they alerted the school authorities, who then informed the district administration. A team, including revenue and education officials along with doctors, arrived at the Dahadaha village school to assess the situation.

According to preliminary findings, the students may have engaged in this behavior after observing one another a month prior. While the wounds have healed, the scars remain, with all students reported to be in stable condition. Kurud Block Education Officer Chandra Kumar Sahu confirmed that medical examinations and counseling sessions for students, parents, and teachers were held on February 16. Officials continue to urge a closer vigilance on the students as investigations proceed to uncover the exact cause of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)