Ukrainian Drone Attack Claims Life in Russian Border Village
A woman in Aleynikovo, a village on the Russian border, was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported. The Bryansk region has faced consistent attacks since the Russian incursion into Ukraine in 2022. The report has yet to be independently confirmed and Ukraine has not commented.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:37 IST
