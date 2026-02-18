A Ukrainian drone strike has resulted in the death of a local woman in the village of Aleynikovo, located on the Russian border, according to Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region.

As of Wednesday, the incident remains unverified by independent sources, and no immediate response has been issued by Ukrainian authorities.

The Bryansk region, adjacent to Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy regions, has been a frequent target of bombardment since Russia launched its military operations in Ukraine in 2022.