Ukrainian Drone Attack Claims Life in Russian Border Village

A woman in Aleynikovo, a village on the Russian border, was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported. The Bryansk region has faced consistent attacks since the Russian incursion into Ukraine in 2022. The report has yet to be independently confirmed and Ukraine has not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:37 IST
A Ukrainian drone strike has resulted in the death of a local woman in the village of Aleynikovo, located on the Russian border, according to Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region.

As of Wednesday, the incident remains unverified by independent sources, and no immediate response has been issued by Ukrainian authorities.

The Bryansk region, adjacent to Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy regions, has been a frequent target of bombardment since Russia launched its military operations in Ukraine in 2022.

