Delhi High Court Presses Govt on Vacant Women's Commission Posts

The Delhi High Court has urged the Delhi government to fill the vacant posts of chairperson and members in the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), citing its crucial role in women's welfare. A public interest litigation highlighted the commission's non-functionality amidst rising crimes against women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:46 IST
The Delhi High Court has issued a stern reminder to the city government regarding its duty to fill the vacant positions of chairperson and members in the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). This reminder was delivered by a bench including Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, who emphasized the importance of the commission's role in safeguarding women's welfare.

The court is addressing a public interest litigation filed by Buxar MP Sudhakar Singh, which calls for a speedy appointment process to restore the commission, inactive since January 24, to functionality. The petitioner's lawyer, Satayam Singh, highlighted the irony of the commission's closure despite having a woman chief minister and rising crime statistics.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's 2023 data, Delhi has reported over 13,000 crimes against women, with more than 1,000 being rape cases. The non-functioning status of the DCW hinders crucial support programs, leading to a dire need for immediate governmental action to ensure women's safety and justice.

