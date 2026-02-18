Left Menu

First Case Under New Tamil Nadu Lending Act After Harassment Incident

The first case under the Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Act, 2025, has been registered after a borrower in Villupuram district attempted self-immolation due to alleged harassment by recovery agents. The act aims to protect individuals from coercive recovery practices by lending entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:47 IST
First Case Under New Tamil Nadu Lending Act After Harassment Incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal legal development, police have lodged the first-ever case under the Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Act, 2025, following a disturbing incident of alleged harassment in Villupuram district. The episode, which took place on February 13, involved a borrower driven to attempt self-immolation due to aggressive recovery actions by lending agents.

As per official reports, the victim had defaulted on a loan taken to purchase a JCB vehicle, leading recovery agents to his residence intending to seize the vehicle. The officers reportedly bypassed proper legal channels, prompting the borrower to resort to self-harm in a moment of desperation.

The controversial 2025 Act, enacted on June 9, exists to safeguard vulnerable groups, including farmers and women's self-help organizations, from harsh recovery tactics. Authorities stress adherence to legal norms and encourage citizens to report any unlawful recovery attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

