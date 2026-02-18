Left Menu

Ukraine Enacts New Sanctions on Belarus Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, accusing Belarus of aiding Russia's attacks during the ongoing conflict. President Zelenskiy described increased countermeasures and pointed out Belarus's role in facilitating Russian drone operations. This move is largely symbolic, with previous sanctions already in place against Lukashenko.

Updated: 18-02-2026 17:51 IST
In a strategic move, Ukraine has intensified its sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, accusing him of aiding Russia during its invasion. With Belarus acting as a critical staging ground for Russian operations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to bolster counteractions.

Despite the absence of direct conflict along their mutual border, Zelenskiy pointed to Belarus's support for Russian drone attacks on Ukraine as a significant concern. He stressed that Russia's military efficiency, particularly in targeting energy and railway infrastructure, has been bolstered by Belarusian complicity.

While largely symbolic due to existing sanctions from the U.S. and Europe, Ukraine's recent measures underscore the geopolitical complexities surrounding Belarus's cooperation with Russia. As international leaders deliberate on their next steps, the call for global solidarity and action remains urgent.

