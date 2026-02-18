Left Menu

Rescue Mission: Innovative Eyedrops Save Endangered Rhino

Animal behaviourists and the Palm Beach Zoo teamed up to aid an endangered white rhino in Zimbabwe suffering from a severe eye infection. The intervention involved comforting the rhino with its favorite foods to administer eyedrops. The initiative highlights innovative conservation efforts to protect threatened species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:49 IST
A groundbreaking rescue mission has unfolded in Zimbabwe, where animal behaviourists and the Palm Beach Zoo partnered in a bid to save a critically endangered white rhino suffering from a severe eye infection. Their aim: to courageously administer eyedrops that could prove life-saving for the majestic creature.

Dubbed a 'crazy plan,' the initiative required coaxing the rhino, named Thuza, into a small space using its favorite foods. Once there, the team worked tirelessly to desensitize him to the process of having eyedrops applied—a crucial action to avert further complications.

This daring conservation project underscores the innovative and often unconventional methods being deployed in the fight to protect dwindling rhino populations against threats such as poaching and habitat loss. The success of this endeavor is a testament to international collaboration in wildlife conservation.

