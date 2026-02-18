Maharashtra Government Revokes Muslim Quota, Sparking Contention
The Maharashtra government's decision to formally nullify a previously proposed 5% job and education quota for Muslims has drawn significant criticism. Originally introduced in 2014 by the Congress-NCP government, the ordinance had already expired. Critics claim the move displays an 'anti-minority' stance and hints at socio-political biases.
The BJP-led Maharashtra government has annulled a 5% quota for Muslims, originally established by Congress-NCP in 2014. This ordinance, never made law, had previously been stayed by the Bombay High Court and later invalidated by the Supreme Court, rendering it redundant before its formal annulment.
Opposition voices, including Congress and NCP, condemned the decision, labeling it as detrimental to minority rights and reflective of an 'anti-minority' mindset. They argued that the nullification sidelines Muslims, depriving them of significant opportunities in education and jobs, and contradicts the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' principle.
Leaders like Abu Asim Azmi and Varsha Gaikwad called for stronger legal frameworks to ensure social justice, urging for sub-classification within backward classes to maintain equitable distribution of benefits, while adhering to the 50% reservation cap.
