Delhi's Drizzle: Weather Swings Impact Residents

The Indian capital saw a drop in temperatures as light drizzle hit Delhi, with maximum temperatures recorded significantly below the usual range. India's Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed rainfall across Safdarjung, Palam, Lodi Road, and Ayanagar.

Safdarjung's temperature fell to 21.1°C, marking 3.3 degrees lower than normal, while Palam recorded a maximum of 20.3°C, 4.1 degrees below average. A yellow alert was issued, cautioning residents about potential severe weather.

Despite the rainfall, Delhi's air pollution persists, with the AQI remaining in the 'poor' category at 214, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. Authorities continue to monitor weather and pollution levels closely.