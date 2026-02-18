Delhi's Drizzle: Weather Swings Impact Residents
A light drizzle lowered the temperature in Delhi, with maximums 3-4 degrees below average according to the IMD. Various regions experienced rainfall ranging from 0.5 to 2.1 mm. A yellow alert was issued for severe weather. Delhi's air quality remained poor, with an AQI of 214.
- Country:
- India
The Indian capital saw a drop in temperatures as light drizzle hit Delhi, with maximum temperatures recorded significantly below the usual range. India's Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed rainfall across Safdarjung, Palam, Lodi Road, and Ayanagar.
Safdarjung's temperature fell to 21.1°C, marking 3.3 degrees lower than normal, while Palam recorded a maximum of 20.3°C, 4.1 degrees below average. A yellow alert was issued, cautioning residents about potential severe weather.
Despite the rainfall, Delhi's air pollution persists, with the AQI remaining in the 'poor' category at 214, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board. Authorities continue to monitor weather and pollution levels closely.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- weather
- IMD
- temperature
- drizzle
- rainfall
- air quality
- AQI
- yellow alert
- CPCB
ALSO READ
Indian Sugar Production Faces Setbacks as Excessive Rainfall Impacts Yield
Delhi Lifts Stage-II Restrictions Amid Improved Air Quality
GRAP 2 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR following improvement in air quality: CAQM.
Delhi's Air Quality Dips Again: An Urgent Call for Action
Scorching Delhi: Heat and Air Quality Alert