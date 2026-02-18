India's Advertising Spend Surge: A Digital Evolution

Advertising spending in India is projected to increase at a rate of 9.7% by 2026, according to a report by WPP, one of the largest global media agencies. The expected ad spend is predicted to reach Rs 2.01 lakh crore, marking an increase from the previous year's Rs 1.84 lakh crore.

Despite a global ad spend growth rate of 7.1%, India's growth will outpace this figure. India currently stands as the ninth-largest market in terms of advertising expenditure and is set to leverage its digital platforms, which will account for 68.1% of the total ad spend by 2026.

WPP Media's South Asia CEO, Prasanth Kumar, emphasizes the importance of digital media in connecting and engaging with consumers in more meaningful ways, largely due to artificial intelligence. Quick commerce is also transforming into a significant media channel, according to Ashwin Padmanabhan, the company's COO for South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)