Bishop In Court: Church's Integrity on Trial in Poland

A Polish Catholic bishop appeared in court on Wednesday to respond to allegations of failing to report child sexual abuse by priests in his diocese, making him the highest-ranking church leader in Poland to face trial for such offenses. This high-profile case highlights the deep impact of paedophilia allegations on the church's credibility in one of Europe's most devoutly Catholic nations. In 2024, both a bishop and an archbishop stepped down due to negligence in managing sexual abuse cases.

Bishop Andrzej Jez pleaded not guilty at the District Court in Tarnow, southern Poland, to charges of not promptly informing law enforcement about the sexual abuse of children under 15 by two priests, according to state news agency PAP. Lilianna Kupaj, who reported being sexually abused by another priest in the Tarnow diocese at the age of eight, tearfully remarked outside the courthouse that this trial marked "the first act of justice I've experienced."

Jez denied the allegations, asserting that he had informed the police regarding the implicated priests. "I regret and apologise to all those harmed and others who have suffered because of this," PAP quoted Jez as saying in court. "Paedophilia in general, and especially within the church, is reprehensible and must be combated with all determination."

If found guilty, Jez may face up to three years in prison. While many Poles continue to view Catholicism as central to their national identity, incidents of sexual abuse involving clergy have led to growing disillusionment with the church.

A 2025 IBRiS poll revealed that trust in the Catholic Church among Poles plummeted to 35%, down from 58% in 2016.