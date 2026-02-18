Gaza's Mosque Ruins: Faith Amidst the Rubble
In Gaza, the onset of Ramadan sees Palestinians mourning in shattered mosque ruins, with 835 mosques destroyed amid Israeli attacks. Displaced residents, deprived of sufficient prayer spaces, now gather in makeshift tents. Efforts are underway to rebuild, utilizing materials like plastic sheeting and wood.
As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began, Palestinians in Gaza found themselves praying amidst the ruins of their beloved mosques. The destruction follows Israel's military actions, which have left 835 mosques in ruins, according to local authorities.
In Gaza City, the Al Hassaina mosque, once bustling with thousands of worshipers, now serves as a haunting reminder of the conflict's devastation. Families have been left to seek refuge wherever possible, with some sleeping and cooking among the debris.
Despite the immense challenges, local communities are striving to maintain their spiritual practices. Makeshift prayer spaces have emerged, constructed from available materials like plastic sheeting and wood, symbolizing resilience amidst adversity.
