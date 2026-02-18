Left Menu

Meghalaya's Reservation Policy: Call for a Fairer Framework

An expert committee has recommended applying the creamy layer principle to Meghalaya's reservation policy to ensure benefits reach the most disadvantaged. The report underscores maintaining the existing 1972 policy, calls for strict roster system implementation, and suggests targeted educational interventions in Garo districts to address regional disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:42 IST
An expert committee on tribal reservation policy in Meghalaya has proposed the introduction of the creamy layer concept. This move aims to ensure that reservation benefits are directed towards the most disadvantaged segments within the reserved categories throughout the state.

The report, tabled by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, also emphasizes the necessity for enforcing a strict reservation roster system to promote fairness and accountability in recruitment processes. It advocates for the retention of the 1972 reservation policy, aligning with stakeholder preferences and systemic stability.

Additionally, the committee advises targeted educational interventions in Garo districts to bridge regional disparities and bolster public employment competitiveness. However, they did not recommend extending Economically Weaker Sections benefits to SC, ST, and OBC groups, noting distinct constitutional classifications.

