High Court Criticizes Navy Over High-Rise Construction Near INS Shikra

The Bombay High Court rebuked naval authorities for allowing the construction of a 23-storey building near INS Shikra, a vital naval air station in Mumbai. The court raised security concerns and temporarily halted the construction. It emphasized the need for vigilance to protect national security interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday criticized naval authorities for their lack of timely action regarding a high-rise building nearing completion near INS Shikra, the Navy's key air station in south Mumbai. The court underscored the pressing issue of security due to its proximity.

A bench led by Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri highlighted concerns during the hearing of a petition filed by INS Shikra's Commanding Officer. Advocate R V Govilkar, representing the petitioner, stated that construction up to 53.07 meters had been permitted.

The High Court emphasized the Navy's negligence in the matter, reminding them of their crucial role in national security. An interim measure has temporarily halted construction activities pending a final judgment, which could result in demolition if security risks are confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

