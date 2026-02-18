High Court Criticizes Navy Over High-Rise Construction Near INS Shikra
The Bombay High Court rebuked naval authorities for allowing the construction of a 23-storey building near INS Shikra, a vital naval air station in Mumbai. The court raised security concerns and temporarily halted the construction. It emphasized the need for vigilance to protect national security interests.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday criticized naval authorities for their lack of timely action regarding a high-rise building nearing completion near INS Shikra, the Navy's key air station in south Mumbai. The court underscored the pressing issue of security due to its proximity.
A bench led by Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri highlighted concerns during the hearing of a petition filed by INS Shikra's Commanding Officer. Advocate R V Govilkar, representing the petitioner, stated that construction up to 53.07 meters had been permitted.
The High Court emphasized the Navy's negligence in the matter, reminding them of their crucial role in national security. An interim measure has temporarily halted construction activities pending a final judgment, which could result in demolition if security risks are confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns
Kim Jong Un Sets Ambitious Military and Construction Goals Amid Rising Tensions
Trump's Bold Vision: $5 Billion Pledge for Gaza Reconstruction
Kim Jong Un Sets Sights on Military and Construction Ambitions at Party Congress
Poland Restricts Chinese Cars Amid Data Security Concerns