Congress Steps In: Resolving Alliance Strains in Tamil Nadu

The Congress high command has assumed direct oversight of the escalating discord within the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu. The party's election overseer confirmed on Wednesday that the leadership is actively managing the situation following contentious remarks by state leaders.

Girish Chodankar, the AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, addressed demands for power-sharing that led to backlash from the DMK leadership. He affirmed the high command's involvement, emphasizing that necessary decisions would be taken to address the concerns, including potential disciplinary actions against vocal leaders like MP Manickam Tagore.

While Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin opposed coalition government ideas, the Congress election in-charge remained open to discussions on government structure, aiming to downplay immediate rift signs and acknowledge ongoing cabinet berth discussions. The Congress leadership urged state functionaries to avoid public commentary on alliance dynamics, especially amidst speculations on alternative alliances.

