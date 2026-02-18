Left Menu

Karnataka's AI Leadership: A Glimpse into the Future

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized the state's leadership in AI and deep technology at a summit in New Delhi. The event included a strategic MoU signing and discussions on strengthening AI in healthcare. Collaborations with global leaders to foster startups and innovation were key themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:31 IST
Karnataka's AI Leadership: A Glimpse into the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement of future intent, Karnataka's Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized the state's pioneering role in artificial intelligence and deep technology at a prestigious summit in New Delhi. The minister interacted with global industry leaders and startups over the course of four days, highlighting Karnataka's commitment to AI advancement.

A noteworthy event at the summit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between H Company and St John's Medical College & Research Institute, aimed at piloting advanced AI solutions for hospital operations and workflow automation. This collaboration underpins the state's initiative to integrate responsible AI use in healthcare.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Minister Kharge proudly stated that Bengaluru is a global hub for AI talent, supported by industry giants and innovative startups. The state government's DeepTech Decade initiative is designed to nurture this talent, with substantial grants and the establishment of Centres of Excellence dedicated to strengthening e-governance and AI-centric growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

 Global
2
Mary Fowler Set to Shine at Women's Asian Cup After Injury Comeback

Mary Fowler Set to Shine at Women's Asian Cup After Injury Comeback

 Australia
3
South Korea Awaits Verdict in Ex-President Yoon's Insurrection Trial

South Korea Awaits Verdict in Ex-President Yoon's Insurrection Trial

 Global
4
Uproar Over Sexist Remarks in Rajasthan Assembly

Uproar Over Sexist Remarks in Rajasthan Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026