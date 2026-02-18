Karnataka's AI Leadership: A Glimpse into the Future
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized the state's leadership in AI and deep technology at a summit in New Delhi. The event included a strategic MoU signing and discussions on strengthening AI in healthcare. Collaborations with global leaders to foster startups and innovation were key themes.
In a bold statement of future intent, Karnataka's Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized the state's pioneering role in artificial intelligence and deep technology at a prestigious summit in New Delhi. The minister interacted with global industry leaders and startups over the course of four days, highlighting Karnataka's commitment to AI advancement.
A noteworthy event at the summit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between H Company and St John's Medical College & Research Institute, aimed at piloting advanced AI solutions for hospital operations and workflow automation. This collaboration underpins the state's initiative to integrate responsible AI use in healthcare.
Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Minister Kharge proudly stated that Bengaluru is a global hub for AI talent, supported by industry giants and innovative startups. The state government's DeepTech Decade initiative is designed to nurture this talent, with substantial grants and the establishment of Centres of Excellence dedicated to strengthening e-governance and AI-centric growth.
