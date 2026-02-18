Tragic Farewell: Woman's Video Sparks Investigation

A 38-year-old woman from Sadar Bazar allegedly took her own life, leaving behind a video message that accused her husband of mental and physical harassment, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Pinki Shukla, claimed her husband, Deepak Shukla, was in an illicit relationship, which caused her immense distress. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that four individuals, including Deepak, his alleged lover, and two other relatives, have been charged under Section 108 for abetment of suicide.

In a nine-minute video, Pinki described two decades of turmoil in her marriage, revealing she chose to take her life during Mahashivratri. The case flags the grave issue of domestic harassment, pushing local law enforcement to act swiftly as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)