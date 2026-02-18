Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Knives Found on Blinkit Platform

The Delhi Police have taken legal action against instant delivery service Blinkit for purportedly selling knives that breach government-prescribed specifications. This comes in light of investigations where individuals involved in crimes acquired such knives online, prompting police to probe e-commerce platforms for illegal sales.

According to police sources, knives exceeding a blade length of 7.62 cm and a width of 1.72 cm are banned. The issue surfaced during the probe of certain cases where suspects were found to have purchased these knives online. It was revealed that a 'Stanley knife' available on Blinkit violated these regulations with its dimensions.

Subsequently, police raids were conducted across multiple Blinkit dark stores and a warehouse in Gurugram, resulting in the recovery of 50 illegal knives. The ongoing investigation seeks to unravel the supply chains and hold accountable those involved in distributing these products. Police urge all delivery platforms to comply with regulations and delist illegal items.

(With inputs from agencies.)