Tragic Double Suicide in Ibrahimabad: Unanswered Questions

An elderly couple from Ibrahimabad village allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison. The reason for their drastic step remains unknown. Despite rushed medical efforts, both succumbed. The son, an auto-rickshaw driver, was absent at the time. Police are investigating the incident comprehensively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the village of Ibrahimabad, where an elderly couple allegedly took their own lives by consuming a poisonous substance, according to local police reports.

The couple, identified as Ganesh, 65, and his wife, Kalawati, 60, experienced severe symptoms in Tuesday's late hours. Desperate villagers promptly transported them to the local community health center.

While receiving further treatment at the district hospital, Ganesh passed away, and Kalawati was later moved to a Lucknow facility, where she also succumbed. Despite the ongoing police investigation, the motive remains unknown, leaving the family, including their son, Pawan, with unanswered questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

