Tragic Double Suicide in Ibrahimabad: Unanswered Questions

A tragic incident unfolded in the village of Ibrahimabad, where an elderly couple allegedly took their own lives by consuming a poisonous substance, according to local police reports.

The couple, identified as Ganesh, 65, and his wife, Kalawati, 60, experienced severe symptoms in Tuesday's late hours. Desperate villagers promptly transported them to the local community health center.

While receiving further treatment at the district hospital, Ganesh passed away, and Kalawati was later moved to a Lucknow facility, where she also succumbed. Despite the ongoing police investigation, the motive remains unknown, leaving the family, including their son, Pawan, with unanswered questions.

