Bihar Set to Transform District Hospitals into Super-Specialty Centers

Bihar's Health Department plans to convert all district hospitals into super-specialty facilities under the NDA government, with a budget of Rs 21,270.41 crore. This initiative, part of the 'Saat Nishchay-3' campaign, aims to enhance healthcare quality through new services and infrastructure, despite opposition criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, announced on Monday that the NDA government is set to convert all district hospitals into super-specialty facilities. This transformation, involving a budget of Rs 21,270.41 crore for 2026-27, marks a significant step towards enhancing the state's healthcare infrastructure.

During a debate on the health department's budget, Pandey emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening public healthcare. By upgrading all 36 district hospitals and converting community health centers into specialty hospitals, the initiative aims to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare.

The campaign, a key component of the Nitish Kumar government's Saat Nishchay-3: Accessible Health, Safe Life, aspires to bring Bihar to the forefront of developed states. However, opposition leaders, including RJD MLA Karishma Rai, criticized the government's prior performance, noting that the state failed to utilize 31% of last year's allocated budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

