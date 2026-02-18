India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3 Opens with Working Group Deliverables Driving Global AI Action

The third day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 began with a high-level inaugural session focused on the Summit’s most important outcomes: the key deliverables emerging from its seven thematic Working Groups, known as the Chakras.

Framed around the guiding principles of People, Planet, and Progress, the Summit has positioned these Working Groups as the engine for translating global AI discussions into actionable frameworks for responsible, inclusive, and sustainable AI development.

Seven Chakras to Shape the Post-Summit AI Agenda

Over the past several months, experts from government, academia, industry, civil society, and international partners have collaborated through structured consultations to develop focused AI outcomes across seven cross-cutting themes.

These Working Groups are designed to move beyond vision statements and generate practical pathways for implementation, policy coordination, and international cooperation.

Vaishnaw: Working Group Outcomes Will Guide Future AI Collaboration

Addressing the inaugural session, the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, underlined the long-term significance of the Chakras’ work.

“As we move forward and set the agenda beyond this Impact Summit, the outcomes of these working groups spanning seven cross-cutting themes will serve as guiding lights for our journey ahead. They will shape how we collaborate, innovate, and build responsible AI ecosystems in the days to come,” he said.

The Minister’s remarks reinforced India’s commitment to ensuring that Summit discussions lead to durable global partnerships and concrete AI governance models.

MeitY Secretary Highlights Need for Global Voices and Risk Awareness

Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), emphasised the balanced approach required in shaping AI futures.

“We approach this moment with cautious optimism, embracing AI’s potential while remaining mindful of risks, standards, governance, and, most importantly, ensuring that all global voices are empowered in shaping the AI discourse,” Krishnan said.

His statement highlighted the Summit’s focus on legitimacy, inclusivity, and shared global responsibility in AI development.

Closed-Door Stakeholder Dialogue Deepens Deliverables

Following the public inaugural session, a closed-door meeting was convened with key stakeholders to further deliberate on the Working Group recommendations.

The insights from these discussions will be formally presented in the coming days, marking the next step in turning the Chakras’ frameworks into coordinated global action.

The Seven Thematic Chakras

The Summit’s Working Groups reflect India’s effort to channel global expertise into structured, mission-oriented outcomes. The seven Chakras include:

Human Capital

Inclusion for Social Empowerment

Safe and Trusted AI

Resilience

Innovation and Efficiency

Science

Democratizing AI Resources

AI for Economic Development & Social Good

Together, these themes span the full spectrum of AI governance, capability-building, safety, equity, and economic transformation.

From Vision to Implementation

By anchoring Summit outcomes in months of evidence-based dialogue and multi-stakeholder engagement, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is signalling a clear transition:

AI governance is no longer just about aspiration — it is about implementation, accountability, and inclusive global collaboration.

The Working Group deliverables are expected to play a defining role in shaping India’s AI leadership and contributing to the global discourse on responsible AI ecosystems.