Court Rebukes Navy Over High-Rise Near Sensitive Installation

The Bombay High Court expressed strong disapproval towards naval authorities after a 23-story building was permitted to rise near INS Shikra, a crucial naval air station in South Mumbai.

The court's criticism came during a session led by Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri, following a petition by the Commanding Officer of INS Shikra to suspend the project, citing security threats.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the city, the court has temporarily paused the construction, highlighting the importance of vigilance around sensitive military sites while awaiting further discussions.

