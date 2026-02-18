Left Menu

Court Rebukes Navy Over High-Rise Near Sensitive Installation

The Bombay High Court criticized naval authorities for allowing the construction of a 23-story building near South Mumbai's INS Shikra air station, citing security risks. The court questioned the Navy's vigilance and granted a temporary halt to the project, pending further review of its security implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court expressed strong disapproval towards naval authorities after a 23-story building was permitted to rise near INS Shikra, a crucial naval air station in South Mumbai.

The court's criticism came during a session led by Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri, following a petition by the Commanding Officer of INS Shikra to suspend the project, citing security threats.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the city, the court has temporarily paused the construction, highlighting the importance of vigilance around sensitive military sites while awaiting further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

