FCC Scrutiny Tightens on TV Political Interviews

The FCC has censored a CBS late-night show from broadcasting an interview with a political candidate and is investigating ABC's 'The View' for potential equal time rules violations. The FCC issued new guidance in January, affecting both daytime and late-night talk shows regarding interviews with political candidates.

Updated: 18-02-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:29 IST
In a significant move, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has taken steps to restrict political candidates' appearances on major television programs. FCC Chair Brendan Carr revealed that CBS's late-night show was prevented from airing an interview with a political candidate, and the agency is examining ABC's 'The View' for similar issues.

The controversy began after Stephen Colbert announced that legal counsel from his network forbade the airing of an interview with Texas State Representative James Talarico, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate. This followed the FCC's revised guidance in January, which stipulates that both daytime and nighttime talk shows must adhere to equal time regulations for political candidate interviews.

The FCC's scrutiny underlines the agency's commitment to enforcing equal time provisions, ensuring that these media platforms provide balanced airtime to political candidates. The developments have sparked debates over free speech and the implications for TV networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

