Rs 900 Crore Corruption Scandal in Jal Jeevan Mission: A Lookout Notice Issued

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has requested a lookout notice for retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal, following allegations of significant irregularities related to a Rs 900 crore scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission's tender process. This development was announced by ACB Deputy Inspector General Dr. Rameshwar Singh on Wednesday.

The Bureau has forwarded the request to the Bureau of Immigration amid fears that Agarwal may try to flee the country. Additionally, ACB teams are searching for absconding Superintending Engineer Jitendra Sharma, former Superintending Engineer Mukesh Goyal, and a private individual named Sanjeev Gupta. The ACB arrested nine people, including senior engineers and retired officials, over the alleged multi-crore corruption.

Subodh Agarwal served as the additional chief secretary of the Public Health and Engineering Department during the alleged scam. Meanwhile, two private firms reportedly gained tenders through forged completion certificates. The ACB raided Agarwal's residence on February 17 without success in locating him, while others were remanded to three days' police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)