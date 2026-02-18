Left Menu

Kishtwar Tightens Donation Regulations for Ramzan

The Kishtwar district authorities have implemented measures to regulate donation collections during Ramzan, ensuring transparency and preventing unauthorized activities. The initiative mandates registration and proper documentation for fundraising entities and emphasizes oversight to protect the sanctity of charitable giving during the holy month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kishtwar district authorities of Jammu and Kashmir have issued guidelines to regulate donation collections during the holy month of Ramzan, amid concerns over unauthorized fundraising activities.

The directive mandates that any individual or organization engaging in donation collection must register and notify relevant local authorities, ensuring that public contributions are not misused for improper activities. Authorities emphasize that these measures safeguard both transparency and public trust, highlighting the significance of Zakat and Sadaqah as sacred practices.

A new vigilance helpline has been introduced to report fraudulent activities, while enforcement agencies have been tasked with ensuring compliance throughout Ramzan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

