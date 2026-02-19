Nestle Reevaluates Its Stake in Froneri Ice Cream Venture

Nestle is reassessing its involvement in the ice cream industry, considering a diminished stake in the Froneri joint venture, as Bloomberg News disclosed recently.

The Swiss conglomerate is exploring the sale of some of its wholly-owned ice cream assets to Froneri, a company nurtured with investments from PAI Partners, Goldman Sachs, and ADIA, now valued at 15 billion euros.

While current deliberations may not conclude with a deal, the Froneri move aligns with Nestle's strategic pivot amidst intensified competition, underscored by Magnum Ice Cream Company emerging as an independent entity.