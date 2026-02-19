Tragedy in the Sierra Nevada: Deadly Avalanche Claims Lives

In a tragic turn of events, eight skiers lost their lives while one remains unaccounted for in a deadly avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada. The incident has become one of the most fatal avalanches recorded in U.S. history, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Rescue teams, battling severe winter conditions, reached six survivors late Tuesday. These six, comprising five women and a man, had taken shelter using tarpaulin sheets and communicated with rescuers using a radio beacon and text messaging.

The avalanche warnings in the area remain severe, with experts cautioning that 'HIGH avalanche danger' could persist. As the community grapples with the tragedy, Blackbird Mountain Guides and local agencies emphasize the importance of heeding safety warnings while navigating the region's treacherous terrain.

