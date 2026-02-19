Left Menu

Tragedy in the Sierra Nevada: Deadly Avalanche Claims Lives

A devastating avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada mountains resulted in the deaths of eight skiers, with one still missing. Rescuers reached six survivors amid challenging weather conditions. The incident is one of the deadliest avalanches in U.S. history, prompting heightened avalanche warnings in the area.

Updated: 19-02-2026 01:07 IST
Tragedy in the Sierra Nevada: Deadly Avalanche Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, eight skiers lost their lives while one remains unaccounted for in a deadly avalanche in California's Sierra Nevada. The incident has become one of the most fatal avalanches recorded in U.S. history, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Rescue teams, battling severe winter conditions, reached six survivors late Tuesday. These six, comprising five women and a man, had taken shelter using tarpaulin sheets and communicated with rescuers using a radio beacon and text messaging.

The avalanche warnings in the area remain severe, with experts cautioning that 'HIGH avalanche danger' could persist. As the community grapples with the tragedy, Blackbird Mountain Guides and local agencies emphasize the importance of heeding safety warnings while navigating the region's treacherous terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

