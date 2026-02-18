FCC Tightens Grip on Equal Time Rules For Talk Shows

The Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has refuted claims that the FCC censored CBS's late-night show, Stephen Colbert, from broadcasting an interview with a political candidate.

Carr confirmed the agency is currently investigating ABC's 'The View' over potential violations of equal time rules, which require broadcasting equal airtime to political candidates.

The investigation follows new FCC guidance stating that daytime and late-night talk shows must adhere to these regulations, limiting the once-common practice of selectively airing candidate interviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)