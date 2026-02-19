Diplomatic Tensions in Geneva: Iran's Proposal on U.S. Standoff

In an intensifying diplomatic standoff, Iran is preparing to submit a written proposal aimed at resolving ongoing tensions with the United States. This development comes after crucial discussions were held in Geneva, where U.S. representatives met with Iranian officials.

As pressure mounts, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to align strategies concerning Iran. The talks are part of broader efforts to persuade Iran to relinquish its nuclear ambitions, a request that Iran has consistently rebuffed, while denying any pursuit of nuclear weapons.

While some progress was noted, significant divergences remain. The U.S. administration seeks to expand talks beyond nuclear issues, but Iran remains focused on sanctions relief. Meanwhile, President Trump has ordered increased military presence in the region, marking a potential escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)