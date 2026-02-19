Left Menu

Air Force One Gets a Trump-Inspired Makeover

The United States' iconic Air Force One aircraft is set to receive a new paint scheme inspired by former President Donald Trump’s preferred colors. The redesigned planes will feature a red, white, gold, and dark blue color palette, replacing the traditional Kennedy-era blue-and-white design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 06:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 06:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States Air Force announced a significant update to the iconic Air Force One aircraft's appearance, inspired by former President Donald Trump's color preferences. The new design, characterized by a red, white, gold, and dark blue scheme, replaces the decades-old Kennedy-era blue-and-white look.

The modification involves two Boeing 747-800 aircraft, which will be used to replace the aging Boeing 747-200 models currently serving under the Air Force One call sign when the president is onboard. An additional 747-8i Boeing jet is also being painted to match.

Former President Trump had initially suggested a white-and-navy color combination, similar to his personal plane. However, this decision was reversed due to potential cost increases and delivery delays. In a recent update, the defense and Air Force officials have confirmed the change, also emphasizing budget considerations for security upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

