Air Force One Gets a Trump-Inspired Makeover
The United States' iconic Air Force One aircraft is set to receive a new paint scheme inspired by former President Donald Trump’s preferred colors. The redesigned planes will feature a red, white, gold, and dark blue color palette, replacing the traditional Kennedy-era blue-and-white design.
- Country:
- United States
The United States Air Force announced a significant update to the iconic Air Force One aircraft's appearance, inspired by former President Donald Trump's color preferences. The new design, characterized by a red, white, gold, and dark blue scheme, replaces the decades-old Kennedy-era blue-and-white look.
The modification involves two Boeing 747-800 aircraft, which will be used to replace the aging Boeing 747-200 models currently serving under the Air Force One call sign when the president is onboard. An additional 747-8i Boeing jet is also being painted to match.
Former President Trump had initially suggested a white-and-navy color combination, similar to his personal plane. However, this decision was reversed due to potential cost increases and delivery delays. In a recent update, the defense and Air Force officials have confirmed the change, also emphasizing budget considerations for security upgrades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as US Military Buildup in Middle East Intensifies
Kim Jong Un Sets Ambitious Military and Construction Goals Amid Rising Tensions
Deadly Strikes: US Military Campaigns Intensify in Latin American Waters
US Military's Caribbean Drug Strike Escalates Controversy
North Korea's Ambitious Military Revamp Amid Global Tensions