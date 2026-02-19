Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges BCI to Re-evaluate Election Rules for Bar Associations

The Supreme Court has requested the Bar Council of India to reconsider its rule that bars office-bearers of bar associations from running for state bar council elections, except for the Supreme Court Bar Association. The ruling came after a plea by lawyer Dhanya Kumar Jain challenged the 2016 election guidelines.

The Supreme Court has called on the Bar Council of India (BCI) to revisit a specific rule that restricts office-bearers of bar associations from contesting in state bar council elections. This request arose during a legal challenge posed by lawyer Dhanya Kumar Jain.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, has ordered a reevaluation of the BCI's 2016 election rules. The rule in question prohibits advocates holding office in any bar association, apart from the Supreme Court Bar Association, from participating in state bar council contests.

The existing provision mandates that if any such lawyer attempts to file a nomination, the returning officer is obliged to disqualify their candidacy based on their current or former office-holder status at the time of state bar council election notifications.

