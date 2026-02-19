Left Menu

Honoring the Gift of Life: A State Farewell for Organ Donor Vijay Jaiswal

Vijay Jaiswal, a 49-year-old brain dead man from Madhya Pradesh, received a state farewell in Indore for donating his organs. His heart was flown to Ahmedabad, liver and kidneys were transplanted locally. Family and officials praised the life-saving impact of his donation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:03 IST
organ donation
  • Country:
  • India

In a moving ceremony, a state farewell was accorded to 49-year-old Vijay Jaiswal in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after his organs were donated to save others' lives. The property dealer suffered fatal head injuries in a road accident, leading to this noble gesture of organ donation.

Jaiswal's heart was transported via a special flight to Ahmedabad, while his liver and kidneys found recipients locally. The process was coordinated by the Indore Society for Organ Donation, demonstrating the sensitivity and the crucial importance of organ donation.

The farewell ceremony saw police personnel offer a guard of honor, marking the solemnity of the occasion. Jaiswal's wife, Aradhana, expressed that their decision to donate was driven by the potential to save multiple lives, indeed a testament to selfless human spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

