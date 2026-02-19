Ibrahim Zadran Shines as Afghanistan Ends T20 Campaign with Victory

Afghanistan's cricket opener, Ibrahim Zadran, made an indelible mark by securing an 82-run victory against Canada, thanks to his unbeaten 95 runs during Thursday's T20 World Cup match. Zadran dedicated his player of the match award to departing coach Jonathan Trott, whose tenure saw significant achievements for the team.

Trott, a South African-born former England international, was appointed as Afghanistan's coach in July 2022 and is set to leave his position post-tournament. His influence on the team was evident, as Afghanistan reached their first T20 World Cup semi-final in 2024 and nearly made it to the semis in the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

This match wrapped up Afghanistan's campaign in Group D, where they finished third after two wins. Despite their elimination following losses to New Zealand and South Africa, Zadran's stellar performance alongside Spinner Mohammad Nabi's four wickets dismantled Canada's lineup, solidifying the victory.

